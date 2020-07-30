DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $693,981.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00738942 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00146174 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,265,012 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

