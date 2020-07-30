Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading Up 25.2%

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT)’s stock price was up 25.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.74, approximately 199,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 213,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million and a P/E ratio of -26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

