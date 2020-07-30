Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Coindeal, C-Patex and Stocks.Exchange. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $402.29 million and $50.85 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00515329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,624,549,136 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, cfinex, Bit-Z, Koineks, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, Robinhood, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Sistemkoin, Exmo, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Graviex, Indodax, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinsquare, Bits Blockchain, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, C-CEX, Kraken, Mercatox, Bittrex, C-Patex, Crex24, Upbit, Coinbe, CoinEx, Bitsane, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, FreiExchange, BtcTrade.im, BitFlip, Exrates, SouthXchange, Tidex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, QBTC, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Novaexchange, ZB.COM and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

