Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

D stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. 104,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,043. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.