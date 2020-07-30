DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.68. 11,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.54.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

