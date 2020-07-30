Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.48-1.54 for the period. Duke Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.48-1.54 EPS.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.55.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

