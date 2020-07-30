Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.25 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.49 EPS.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 36,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.08.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,682,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

