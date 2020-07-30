eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 218,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

