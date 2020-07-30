eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

EBAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 5,771,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 200,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

