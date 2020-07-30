Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

