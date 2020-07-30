Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-$4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.42. Edison International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.37-4.62 EPS.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 47,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,088. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

