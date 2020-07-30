Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lowered by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 510.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. 1,209,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

