Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Price Target Lowered to $9.20 at Scotiabank

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $9.20 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENIA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Enel Americas to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enel Americas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Enel Americas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENIA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 34,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,216. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Americas has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727,052 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

