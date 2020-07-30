Energi Price Reaches $2.12 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $66.30 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00019185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 31,346,262 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

