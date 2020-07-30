Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 23,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,501.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.