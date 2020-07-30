Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equinix updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 23.87-24.67 EPS.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $776.54. 334,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $770.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.16.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

