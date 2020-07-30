Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $875.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $795.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $777.11. 11,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,512. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $770.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $710.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.