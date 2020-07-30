Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.88 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equinix updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 23.87-24.67 EPS.

EQIX stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $775.69. 13,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $710.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $770.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.16.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

