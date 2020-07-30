Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESQ. ValuEngine downgraded Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

ESQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.33%. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esquire Financial news, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Also, Director Marc D. Grossman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,210 shares of company stock worth $149,341. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

