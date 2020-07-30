Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESEA. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.35 target price for the company.

Euroseas stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.54. Euroseas had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

