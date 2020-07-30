Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,227. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $33,286.68. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145 over the last 90 days.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

