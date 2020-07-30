Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 121.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 57,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,192. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

