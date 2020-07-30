Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,910,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 263,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

