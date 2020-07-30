Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stake Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 258,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

