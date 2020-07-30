Fayerweather Charles Boosts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fayerweather Charles raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 2.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

XLNX traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.