Fayerweather Charles Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Fayerweather Charles lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Xylem were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,555. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

