Fayerweather Charles Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fayerweather Charles raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.9% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $116.54. 134,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,390. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

