Fayerweather Charles Has $2.11 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fayerweather Charles lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 227,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

