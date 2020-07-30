Fayerweather Charles Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fayerweather Charles boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.9% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

CNI traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.20. 71,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

