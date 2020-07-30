Fayerweather Charles Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fayerweather Charles increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 2.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Paypal were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.40. 463,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

