Fayerweather Charles Sells 181 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fayerweather Charles decreased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up approximately 3.7% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 188,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 196,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

