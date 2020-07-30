Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.53-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. Federal Signal also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.65 EPS.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

