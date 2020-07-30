Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.53-1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 13,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

