FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 4.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,733,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $176.25. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

