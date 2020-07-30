FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.87 million.FireEye also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 4,810,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.06. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.