FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.32 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 168,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.06. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

