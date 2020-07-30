First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 4,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

