First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%.
Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 4,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
