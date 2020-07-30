First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 1,773 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $43.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,520.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,526,000. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,228.05 and its 200-day moving average is $818.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $846.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

