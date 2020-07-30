First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 287.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,565,000 after acquiring an additional 835,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. 61,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,440 shares of company stock worth $7,333,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.