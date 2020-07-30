First Quadrant L P CA Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 109,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.