First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 16.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 706,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

