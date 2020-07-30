First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.99 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $322,000. Fayerweather Charles acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $256,000. Notis McConarty Edward bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 144,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 123,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

