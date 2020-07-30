First Quadrant L P CA Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.14. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

