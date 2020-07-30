First Quadrant L P CA Sells 2,343 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,104.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 793,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,373,000 after buying an additional 727,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 189,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.