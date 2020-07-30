First Quadrant L P CA Sells 87,791 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 87,791 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. 461,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,813,882. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

