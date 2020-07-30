First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $297,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

