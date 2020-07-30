Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 5th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.33. 63,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.