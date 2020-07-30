Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lowered by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. 58,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,056. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

