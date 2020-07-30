FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.47

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 6501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.30 million for the quarter.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

