Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $207,985,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,259. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.